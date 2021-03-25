Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 215 (15 - 21 March 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 2,403 movements were recorded, comprising 1,719 arrivals and 684 departures, between 15 and 21 March 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Gwoza, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,036 individuals or 43.1%), poor living conditions (651 individuals or 27.1%), improved security (509 individuals or 21.2%), fear of attack (130 individuals or 5.4%), conflict/attack (77 individuals or 3.2%).