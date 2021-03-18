Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 214 (08 - 14 March 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 2,714 movements were recorded, comprising 2,045 arrivals and 669 departures, between 08 and 14 March 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Mobbar and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno.

Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha,

Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Kala/Balge and Madagali LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha,

Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocaon (1,256 individuals or 46.2%), poor living conditions (701 individuals or 25.8%), improved security (635 individuals or 23.4%), fear of attack (64 individuals or 2.4%), conflict/attack (58 individuals or 2.1%).