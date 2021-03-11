Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 213 (01 - 07 March 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 2,033 movements were recorded, comprising 1,431 arrivals and 602 departures, between 01 and 07 March 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Gwoza, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Damboa, Fufore, Gwoza, Hawul and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

The ETT assessment identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (668 individuals or 32.9%), poor living conditions (608 individuals or 29.9%), improved security (264 individuals or 12.9%), conflict/attack (234 individuals or 11.7%), fear of attack (157 individuals or 7.7%) and military operations (99 individuals or 4.9%).