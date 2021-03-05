Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 212 (22 - 28 February 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 1,932 movements were recorded, comprising 1,341 arrivals and 591 departures, between 22 and 28 February 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza and Mobbar Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song,

Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Damboa and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Demsa,

Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (927 individuals or 48%), improved security (503 individuals or 26%), poor living conditions (446 individuals or 23%), conflict/attack (31 individuals or 2%) and fear of attack (25 individuals or 1%).