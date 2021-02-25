Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 211 (15 - 21 February 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 5,705 movements were recorded, comprising 5,112 arrivals and 593 departures, between 15 and 21 February 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Konduga, Mobbar and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected Nigerian state of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Damboa and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: conflict/attack (3,522 individuals or 62%), voluntary relocation (996 individuals or 17%), poor living conditions (463 individuals or 8%), fear of attack (379 individuals or 7%) and improved security (345 individuals or 6%).