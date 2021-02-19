Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 210 (8 - 14 February 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 2,164 movements were recorded, comprising 1,511 arrivals and 653 departures, between 8 and 14 February 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Kala/Balge, Konduga, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected Nigerian state of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Madagali,

Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,006 individuals or 46%), conflict/a�ack (480 individuals or 22%), improved security (386 individuals or 18%), poor living conditions (275 individuals or 13%) and fear of attack (17 individuals or 1%).