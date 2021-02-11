Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 209 (1 - 7 February 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 1,876 movements were recorded, comprising 1,413 arrivals and 463 departures, between 1 and 7 February 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Mobbar and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected Nigerian state of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (826 individuals or 44%), improved security (518 individuals or 28%), poor living conditions (399 individuals or 21%) and fear of attack (132 individuals or 7%).