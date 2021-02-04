Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 208 | 25 - 31 January 2021

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 2,735 movements were recorded, comprising 1,838 arrivals and 897 departures, between 25 and 31 January 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Konduga, Mobbar and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected Nigerian state of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,047 individuals or 38%), improved security (688 individuals or 25%), poor living conditions (403 individuals or 15%), conflict/attack (357 individuals or 13%) and fear of attack (240 individuals or 9%).