Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 207 | 18 - 24 January 2021

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 1,878 movements were recorded, comprising 1,471 arrivals and 407 departures, between 18 and 24 January 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected Nigerian state of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (779 individuals or 41.5%), poor living conditions (450 individuals or 24.0%), conflict/attack (331 individuals or 17.6%), fear of attack (180 individuals or 9.6%), improved security (126 individuals or 6.7%) and military operations (12 individuals or 0.6%).