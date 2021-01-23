Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 206 | 11 - 17 January 2021

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

A total of 2,556 movements were recorded, comprising 1,833 arrivals and 723 departures, between 11 and 17 January 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa. ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (684 individuals or 26.8%), poor living conditions (679 individuals or 26.6%), fear of attack (447 individuals or 17.5%), improved security (398 individuals or 15.5%), and conflict/attack (348 individuals or 13.6%).