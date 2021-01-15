Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 205 | 04 - 10 January 2021

A total of 3,106 movements were recorded, comprising 2,428 arrivals and 678 departures, between 4 and 10 January 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, DIkwa, Gwoza, Mobbar and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Damboa, Hawul and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Fufore, Gombi, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (33.9%), conflict/attack (30.7%), voluntary relocation (19.5%), improved security (9.1%), fear of attack (6.6%) and military operations (0.1%).