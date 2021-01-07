Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 204 | 28 December 2020- 03 January 2021

A total of 1,735 movements were recorded, comprising 1,521 arrivals and 214 departures, between 28 December 2020 and 3 January 2020. Arrivals were recorded at loca�ons in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Dikwa, Gwoza, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Kala/Balge and Madagali LGAs of Borno; Gombi, Lamurde,

Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (42.1%), voluntary relocation (37.6%), improved security (8.6%), conflict/attack (7.0%) and fear of attack (4.7%).