Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 203 | 21 - 27 December 2020

A total of 2,415 movements were recorded, comprising 1,756 arrivals and 659 departures, between 21 and 27 December 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Mobbar and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Damboa, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Girei, Gombi, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Song LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: conflict/attack (45.7%), voluntary relocation (24.8%), poor living conditions (21.2%), improved security (6.7%) and fear of attack (1.6%).