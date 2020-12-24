Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 202 | 14 - 20 December 2020

A total of 1,569 movements were recorded, comprising 1,229 arrivals and 340 departures, between 14 and 20 December 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Damboa, Dikwa and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno;

Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (47.55%), poor living conditions (35.1%), conflict/attack (8.2%), improved security (7.6%) and fear of attack (1.5%).