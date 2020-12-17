Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 201 | 07 - 13 December 2020

A total of 2,042 movements were recorded, comprising 1,744 arrivals and 298 departures, between 7 and 13 December 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Dikwa, Gwoza, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Damboa and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Song LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identiﬁed the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (48.7%), poor living conditions (23.4%), improved security (14.2%), conflict/atack (13.0%) and fear of attack (0.7%).