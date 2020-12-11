Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 200 | 30 November - 06 December 2020

A total of 1,464 movements were recorded, comprising 1,142 arrivals and 322 departures, between 30 November and 6 December 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, DIkwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Hawul and Kala/Balge LGA of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.