Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 199 | 23 - 29 November 2020

A total of 1,099 movements were recorded, comprising 870 arrivals and 229 departures, between 23 and 29 November 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Michika, Mubi North, Numan and Song LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Mubi North, Numan and Song LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (45.1%), poor living conditions (28.5%), improved security (20.8%), military operations (4.0%) and conflict/atack (1.5%).