Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 198 | 16 - 22 November 2020

A total of 1,102 movements were recorded, comprising 771 arrivals and 331 departures, between 16 and 22 November 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Girei, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Mubi North, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identiﬁed the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (44.3%), voluntary relocation (39.3%), improved security (7.3%), conflict/atack (6.5%) and military operations (2.6%).