Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 197 | 09 - 15 November 2020

A total of 923 movements were recorded, comprising 722 arrivals and 201 departures, between 9 and 15 November 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, DIkwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Mobbar and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Bama LGAs of Borno; Girei, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identiﬁed the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (42.5%), poor living conditions (25.1%), improved security (20.0%), conflict/atack (11.7%) and military operations (0.7%).