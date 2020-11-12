Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 196 | 02 - 06 November 2020

A total of 1,473 movements were recorded, comprising 1,098 arrivals and 375 departures, between 2 and 8 November 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, DIkwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South and Numan LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Hawul and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Lamurde, Mubi North, Numan and Song LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identiﬁed the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (34.1%), conflict/atack (23.4%), poor living conditions (20.3%), improved security (15.7%), fear of attack (5.8%) and military operations (0.7%).