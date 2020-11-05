Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 195 | 26 October - 1 November 2020

A total of 1,009 movements were recorded, comprising 688 arrivals and 321 departures, between 26 October and 1 November 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Song LGAs of the state of Adamawa. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Lamurde, Michika, Mubi North, Numan and Song LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (56.1%), improved security (23.1%), poor living conditions (16.9%), military operations (3.4%) and conflict/attack (0.5%).