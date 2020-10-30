Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 194 | 19 - 25 October 2020

A total of 971 movements were recorded, comprising 726 arrivals and 245 departures, between 19 and 25 October 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, DIkwa, Gwoza, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Girei, Gombi, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Kala/Balge LGA of Borno; Girei, Gombi, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (44.0%), poor living conditions (30.4%), improved security (24.1%), and fear of attack (1.5%).