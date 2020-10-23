Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 193 | 12 - 18 October 2020

A total of 1,162 movements were recorded, comprising 733 arrivals and 429 departures, between 12 and 18 October 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Girei, Gombi, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Fufore, Girei, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (43.0%), poor living conditions (25.6%), improved security (24.3%), conflict/attack (4.8%) and fear of attack (2.3%).