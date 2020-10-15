Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 192 | 05 - 11 October 2020

A total of 1,026 movements were recorded, comprising 786 arrivals and 267 departures, between 5 and 11 October 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Jere, Mobbar and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Hawul and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identiﬁed the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (38.3%), poor living conditions (28.1%), improved security (21.5%), conflict/attack (10.8%) and fear of attack (1.3%).