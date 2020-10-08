Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 191 | 28 September - 04 October 2020

A total of 1,210 movements were recorded, comprising 931 arrivals and 279 departures, between 28 September and 04 October 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Song LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Hawul LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan and Song LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identiﬁed the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (54.4%), poor living conditions (30.5%), improved security (12.0%)conflict/attack (1.6%) and fear of attack (1.6%).