Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 190 | 21 - 27 September 2020

A total of 1,531 movements were recorded, comprising 729 arrivals and 802 departures, between 21 and 27 September 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Bama, DIkwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South and Numan LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Kala Balge LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika and Song LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identiﬁed the following movement triggers: conflict/atack (70.3%), voluntary relocation (17.9%), poor living conditions (10.6%) and improved security (1.2%).