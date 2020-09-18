Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 188 | 07 - 13 September 2020

A total of 1,470 movements were recorded, comprising 1,185 arrivals and 285 departures, between 7 and 13 September 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, DIkwa, Jere, Mobbar and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Ganye, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Jada, Lamurde, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Shelleng, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Bama, Gwoza, Hawul, Kala/Balge and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Ganye, Girei, Gombi, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North and Numan LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (35.2%), conflict/atack (33.3%), poor living conditions (25.9%), improved security (3.3%), fear of attack (1.8%) and military operations (0.5%).