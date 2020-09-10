Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 187 | 31 August - 6 September 2020

A total of 1,665 movements were recorded, comprising 1,279 arrivals and 386 departures, between 31 August and 6 September 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Gwoza, Hawul, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Hawul, Kala/Balge and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Girei, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha,Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola SouthLGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (44.7%), poor living conditions (30.2%), conflict/atack (12.8%), improved security (10.5%), involuntary relocation (1.0%) and fear of attack (0.8%)