Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 186 | 24 - 30 August 2020

A total of 2,005 movements were recorded, comprising 1,708 arrivals and 297 departures, between 24 and 30 August 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Jere, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Dikwa and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (65.1%), poor living conditions (16.9%), improved security (8.5%), conflict/attack (7.8%) and fear of attack (1.6%).