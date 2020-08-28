Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 185 | 17 - 23 August 2020

A total of 1,522 movements were recorded, comprising 1,365 arrivals and 157 departures, between 17 and 23 August 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Gombi, Guyuk, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Dikwa, Kala/Balge and Monguno LGAs of Borno; Fufore, Girei, Guyuk, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identiﬁed the following movement triggers: conflict/atack (41.2%), voluntary relocation (34.0%), poor living conditions (12.0%), improved security (11.2%) and fear of attack (1.6%).