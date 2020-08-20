Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 184 | 10 - 16 August 2020

A total of 1,456 movements were recorded, comprising 1,226 arrivals and 230 departures, between 10 and 16 August 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Dikwa, Gwoza, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Dikwa, Kala/Balge and Monguno LGAs of Borno; Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South and Numan LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: conflict/atack (52.3%), voluntary relocation (19.8%), poor living conditions (17.7%), improved security (5.2%), fear of attack (3.9%) and military operations (1.2%).