Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 183 | 3 - 9 August 2020

A total of 1,293 movements were recorded, comprising 969 arrivals and 324 departures, between 3 and 9 August 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Dikwa, Hawul and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South and Numan LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identiﬁed the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (39.2%), voluntary relocation (25.4%), conflict/attack (23.7%), improved security (11.4%) and fear of attack (0.3%).