Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 182 | 27 July - 2 August 2020

A total of 1,030 movements were recorded, comprising 680 arrivals and 350 departures, between 27 July and 2 August 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gubio, Gwoza, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Song, and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Dikwa and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Fufore, Gombi, Guyuk, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (41.7%), poor living conditions (26.4%), improved security (19.2%), conflict/attack (12.2%) and lack of food (0.4%).