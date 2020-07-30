Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 181 | 20 - 26 July 2020

A total of 1,448 movements were recorded, comprising 1,150 arrivals and 298 departures, between 20 and 26 July 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Hawul, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Numan, Song, and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Kala/Balge and Monguno LGAs of Borno; Gombi, Guyuk, Lamurde, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identiﬁed the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (39.2%), poor living conditions (26.3%), improved security (21.8%), conflict/attack (10.4%), fear of attack (1.1%), flood (1.0%) and military operations (0.1%).