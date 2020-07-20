Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 179 | 6 - 12 July 2020

A total of 2,193 movements were recorded, comprising 1,696 arrivals and 497 departures, between 6 and 12 July 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Hawul, Kala/Balge and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council LGAs of Borno; Fufore, Gombi, Guyuk, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (43%), voluntary relocation (19%), fear of attack (14%), conflict/attack (13%) and improved security (10%).