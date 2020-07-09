Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 178 | 29 June - 5 July 2020

A total of 1,594 movements were recorded, comprising 1,289 arrivals and 305 departures, between 29 June and 5 July 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Gombi, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Gombi, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (38%), voluntary relocation (30%), conflict/attack (21%), improved security (10%), and military operations (1%).