Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 177 | 22 - 28 June 2020

A total of 1,685 movements were recorded, comprising 1,389 arrivals and 296 departures, between 22 and 28 June 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Mobbar and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Girei, Gombi, Lamurde, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Gwoza, Hawul and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Gombi, Lamurde, Madagali, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: conflict/attack (27.1%), poor living conditions (21.8%), improved security (19.5%), voluntary relocation (18.9%), military operations (8.4%), fear of attack (4.0%) and involuntary relocation (0.3%).