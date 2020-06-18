Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 175 | 8 - 14 June 2020

A total of 1,878 movements were recorded, comprising 1,473 arrivals and 405 departures, between 8 and 14 June 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Jere, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Hawul LGAs of Borno; Gombi, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocatiion (41.5%), fear of attack (24.3%) poor living conditions (15.3%), improved security (9.9%), conflict/attack (5.5%), military operations (3.0%) and fear of covid-19 (0.5%).