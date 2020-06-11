Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 174 | 1 - 7 June 2020

A total of 2,134 movements were recorded, comprising 1,600 arrivals and 534 departures, between 1 and 7 June 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Mobbar, and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Kala Balge and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council LGAs of Borno; Fufore, Gombi, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: conflict/attack (33%), voluntary relocation (24%) poor living conditions (22%), improved security (11%) and fear of attack (10%).