Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 173 (25 - 31 May 2020)

A total of 764 movements were recorded, composed of 496 arrivals and 268 departures, between 25 and 31 May 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Gwoza, Mobbar, Ngala, Bama, Damboa and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Gwoza and Kala Balge LGAs of Borno; Fufore, Gombi, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Yola North. LGAs of Adamawa also recorded departures.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (32%), improved security (29%) voluntary relocation (28%) and military operations (11%).