Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 172 (18 - 24 May 2020)

A total of 1,426 movements were recorded, composed of 1,077 arrivals and 349 departures, between 18 and 24 May 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Gwoza, Mobbar, Ngala, Bama, Damboa and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Madagali, Maiha, Gombi, Hong, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North, Yola South and Girei LGAs of Adamawa. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Gwoza, Damboa, Dikwa and Kala Balge LGAs of Borno; Fufore, Gwoza, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song, Yola North, Girei, and Lamurde LGAs of Adamawa also recorded departures.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (26%), poor living conditions (23%), military operations (15%), conflict/attack (14%), improved security (14%) and fear of attack (8%).