Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 171 (11 - 17 May 2020)

During the period of 11 May - 17 May 2020, a total of 4,881 movements were recorded, composed of 2,536 arrivals and 2,345 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Hawul, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Michika, Mubi North, MubiSouth, Numan, Song, Yola South and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno State; Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Yola South and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa State also recorded departures.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: conflict/attack (68.3%), voluntary relocation (23.7%), poor living condition (4.2%), military operations (1.5%), improved security (1.5%) and fear of attack (0.8%).