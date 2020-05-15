Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 170 (4 - 10 May 2020)

During the period of 4 - 10 May 2020, a total of 1,036 movements were recorded, composed of 787 arrivals and 388 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Gwoza, Mobbar, Ngala Bama and Damboa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Madagali, Maiha, Gombi, Hong, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno State; Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State also recorded departures.

ETT assessments identiﬁed the following movement triggers: poor living condition (37.2%), improved security (31.8%), voluntary relocation (30.5%) and fear of attack (0.6%).