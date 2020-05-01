Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 168 (20 - 26 April 2020)

During the period of 20 - 26 April 2020, a total of 1,110 movements were recorded, composed of 732 arrivals and 378 departures. Arrivals were in recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza and Mobbar Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State; Fufore, Mubi South Girei, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song, Demsa, Gombi and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State also recorded departures.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (42.4%), improved security (29.4%), poor living condition (27.1%), involuntary relocation (1.1%).