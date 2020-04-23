Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 167 (13 - 19 April 2020)

During the period of 13 - 19 April 2020, a total of 1,465 movements were recorded, composed of 1,158 arrivals and 307 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Konduga, Mobbar and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Dikwa and Hawul LGAs of Borno State; Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State also recorded departures.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living condition (53.9%), voluntary relocation (30.9%), improved security (11.5%) and fear of attack (3.7%).