Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 165 (30 March - 5 April 2020)
During the period of 30 March - 5 April 2020, a total of 1,603 movements were recorded, composed of 1,120 arrivals and 483 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State; Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola South, and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa State also recorded arrivals.
Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Dikwa, and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State; Fufore, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa State also recorded departures.
ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: improved security (35%), voluntary relocation (34%), poor living condition (26%) and military operations (5%).
