Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 164 (23 - 29 March 2020)

During the period of 23 - 29 March 2020, a total of 1,076 movements were recorded, composed of 739 arrivals and 337 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Dikwa, Gwoza, and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State; Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South and Numan LGAs of Adamawa State also recorded departures.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (42.2%), improved security (28.7%), voluntary relocation (23.8%), fear of attack (3.6%) and military operations (1.7%).