Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 162 (9 - 15 February 2020)

During 9 - 15 March 2020, a total of 2,666 movements were recorded, composed of 2,369 arrivals and 297 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Konduga, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Dikwa and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State. Departures were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (26%), voluntary relocation (22%), military operations (21%), improved security (17%), conflict/attack (11%) and fear of attack (4%).