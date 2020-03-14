Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 161 (2 - 8 March 2020)

During 2 - 8 March 2020, a total of 2,643 movements were recorded, composed of 2,222 arrivals and 421 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Askira/Uba, Bama, Chibok, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Konduga, Mafa, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Dikwa and Hawul LGAs of Borno State. Departures were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: conflict/attack (30%), poor living conditions (20%), voluntary relocation (17%), military operations (15%), improved security (12%) and fear of attack (6%).