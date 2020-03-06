Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 160 (24 February - 1 March 2020)

From 24 February – 1 March 2020, a total of 2,376 movements were recorded, composed of 1,782 arrivals and 594 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Askira/Uba, Bama, Chibok, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Konduga, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State. Departures were also recorded in Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North and Numan LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (25%), fear of attack (24%), voluntary relocation (24%), improved security (11%), conflict/attack (8%), Military operations (7%) and involuntary relocation (1%).